Police investigating possible pipe bomb explosion in BR neighborhood overnight

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a pipe bomb explosion in a Baton Rouge neighborhood early Monday morning.



According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were called to Vine Street after midnight over a reported explosion. Police found the apparent remnants of an explosive device in the area.

“I heard what I thought was a transformer, boom,” said Douglas Sollenberger who discovered the device. “I thought we’re going to lose electricity, we’re going to lose air tonight and it’s hot.”

Sollenberger said when he looked down his street though he saw smoke. He then discovered an ibuprofen bottle that clearly showed something exploded out of it, picked it up and called police.

“They said oh no, this doesn’t happen very often. This is very infrequent and this is very serious. So they sent out the bomb squad and bomb squad later called ATF,” said Sollenberger.

There were no injuries or other damages that have been reported at this time.