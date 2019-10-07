77°
Police investigating possible pipe bomb explosion in BR neighborhood overnight
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a pipe bomb explosion in a Baton Rouge neighborhood early Monday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were called to Vine Street after midnight over a reported explosion. Police found the apparent remnants of an explosive device in the area.
No injuries or other damages have been reported at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.