Planning Commission denies proposal to designate Beauregard Town as historic district

BATON ROUGE - After months of debate, the Planning Commission decided Monday that Baton Rouge's second-oldest neighborhood will not be classified as a historic district. 

Community members from both sides of the Beauregard Town debate filed in to the Planning Commission's meeting Monday to voice their arguments in three minutes or less. 

After hearing arguments, Planning Commission members decided to leave Beauregard Town as it is. The item will not move to be heard at Metro Council meeting Wednesday. 

The community can reapply for Beauregard Town's historic district designation in one year. 

