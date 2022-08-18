84°
Latest Weather Blog
Planning Commission denies proposal to designate Beauregard Town as historic district
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - After months of debate, the Planning Commission decided Monday that Baton Rouge's second-oldest neighborhood will not be classified as a historic district.
Community members from both sides of the Beauregard Town debate filed in to the Planning Commission's meeting Monday to voice their arguments in three minutes or less.
After hearing arguments, Planning Commission members decided to leave Beauregard Town as it is. The item will not move to be heard at Metro Council meeting Wednesday.
The community can reapply for Beauregard Town's historic district designation in one year.
News
BATON ROUGE - After months of debate, the Planning Commission decided Monday that Baton Rouge's second-oldest neighborhood will not be... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Small plane crash-lands in canal near Baton Rouge airport
-
Central school board candidate arrested over lewd messages with underage girl
-
Trashed storefront left behind after car drives through Family Dollar early Thursday
-
Meeting about future of Capitol High brings more questions than answers
-
Fish Bayou flood control project wrapping up; Alligator Bayou Road soon to...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning
-
Sports2's 1-on-1 with 5 star LSU commit Shelton Sampson
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins