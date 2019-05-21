86°
Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian fatally struck by train on Choctaw Drive
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Wednesday evening on Choctaw Drive.
The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. at the railroad tracks on Choctaw near N. 38th Street.
According to police, 21-year-old Chemiss Parker was attempting to run across the tracks when he was hit by an Illinois Central train. He died at the scene.
Choctaw and N. 38th person dead on train tracks. Train is nearby. Coroner is on the way. pic.twitter.com/QFpuXBBl4H— Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) May 2, 2019
The incident is still under investigation.
News
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Wednesday evening on Choctaw Drive. The incident... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana dedicates new monument to National Guard members
-
Teacher unions to make public complaints about McKinley High
-
One reported injured in overnight shooting at apartment complex
-
Baton Rouge Airbnb rentals could get regulated
-
Boater smashes into other boats on Tickfaw River, flees scene