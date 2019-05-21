86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pedestrian fatally struck by train on Choctaw Drive

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Wednesday evening on Choctaw Drive.

The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. at the railroad tracks on Choctaw near N. 38th Street.

According to police, 21-year-old Chemiss Parker was attempting to run across the tracks when he was hit by an Illinois Central train. He died at the scene. 

The incident is still under investigation. 

News
Pedestrian fatally struck by train on Choctaw...
Pedestrian fatally struck by train on Choctaw Drive
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Wednesday evening on Choctaw Drive. The incident... More >>
2 weeks ago Wednesday, May 01 2019 May 1, 2019 Wednesday, May 01, 2019 7:01:00 PM CDT May 01, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days