Pedestrian fatally struck by train on Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Wednesday evening on Choctaw Drive.

The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. at the railroad tracks on Choctaw near N. 38th Street.

According to police, 21-year-old Chemiss Parker was attempting to run across the tracks when he was hit by an Illinois Central train. He died at the scene.

Choctaw and N. 38th person dead on train tracks. Train is nearby. Coroner is on the way. pic.twitter.com/QFpuXBBl4H — Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) May 2, 2019

The incident is still under investigation.