News 2 Geaux: Jazz Fest pushed back to Spring 2022

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans' Red Dress Run was reportedly cancelled less than 24 hours after organizers of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival announced that the popular music fest would be pushed back to April 29 through May 8, 2022.
The Red Dress Run would have taken place Saturday, August 14.
Jazz Fest was scheduled for October, but organizers decided it would be safer to wait until next year to hold the festival.
August 8, 2021
Jazz Fest was cancelled in 2020 and moved to the spring of 2021, then postponed again and moved to October.
The lineup for the 2021 show was announced on June 24 and included The Rolling Stones, Lizzo, the Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, Dead & Company.
