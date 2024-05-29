Memorial Day observances set statewide over the next week; here's a partial list

BATON ROUGE — A number of Memorial Day commemorations are set for Louisiana in the coming week, some hosted by communities and several conducted by the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs.

Department Secretary Col. Charlton Meginley will deliver opening remarks Saturday at the Memorial Day Garden of Flags on the State Capitol grounds at 8:30 a.m. Meginley, who is retired from the U.S. Air Force, will also speak at VFW Post 3750 in Luling on Monday at 6 p.m.

Here's a list of some events planned in the coming days:

Monday, May 27

Parade from City Hall to Louisiana Square, Donaldsonville, 9 a.m.

Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 W. Mt. Pleasant Road, Zachary, 10 a.m.

Veterans Park, 612 Irma Blvd., Gonzales, 10 a.m.

Celebration, Louisiana Square, Donaldsonville, 10 a.m.

Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Leesville, 11 a.m.

Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Rayville, 11 a.m.

Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Keithville, 11 a.m.

Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Slidell, 11 a.m.

Baton Rouge Concert Band Memorial Day Concert, Goodwood Library, Baton Rouge, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 30

Ceremony in Silence with wreath-laying and "Taps," LSU Parade Ground, noon