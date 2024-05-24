Memorial Day observances set statewide over the next week; here's a partial list

BATON ROUGE — A number of Memorial Day commemorations are set for Louisiana in the coming week, some hosted by communities and several conducted by the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs.

Department Secretary Col. Charlton Meginley will deliver opening remarks Saturday at the Memorial Day Garden of Flags on the State Capitol grounds at 8:30 a.m. Meginley, who is retired from the U.S. Air Force, will also speak at VFW Post 3750 in Luling on Monday at 6 p.m.

Here's a list of some events planned in the coming days:

Friday, May 24

Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Jennings, 11 a.m.

Saturday, May 25

March from LSU Memorial Tower, begins 6 a.m.; flag-laying at Baton Rouge National Cemetery, 7 a.m.; flag-laying at USS Kidd Memorial Plaza, 8 a.m. Register here with For Our Fallen.

Flag-laying, Port Hudson National Cemetery, 20978 Port Hickey Road, Zachary, 8 a.m.

Flag-laying, Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 W. Mt. Pleasant Road, Zachary, following Port Hudson flag-laying

Blue Star Mothers Flag Ceremony, State Capitol grounds, begins 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, May 26

Blessing of the Boats, Morrison Parkway at False River, 2 p.m.

Monday, May 27

Parade from City Hall to Louisiana Square, Donaldsonville, 9 a.m.

Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 W. Mt. Pleasant Road, Zachary, 10 a.m.

Veterans Park, 612 Irma Blvd., Gonzales, 10 a.m.

Celebration, Louisiana Square, Donaldsonville, 10 a.m.

Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Leesville, 11 a.m.

Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Rayville, 11 a.m.

Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Keithville, 11 a.m.

Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Slidell, 11 a.m.

Baton Rouge Concert Band Memorial Day Concert, Goodwood Library, Baton Rouge, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 30

Ceremony in Silence with wreath-laying and "Taps," LSU Parade Ground, noon