Man who allegedly stabbed mother of four to death arrested after calling police for flat bike tire

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed a mother of four to death when he called 911 to help with a flat bike tire.

Carol Allen, 31, was found in the backseat of a car with multiple stab wounds Monday. Police say Allen was stabbed with a kitchen knife.

The person they arrested, Christopher Wilson, 25, had been communicating with Allen via social media before he committed the stabbing. Police say Wilson left Hammond, and while outside of Natchitoches, he called 911 requesting roadside assistance because he had a low amount of air in his bike tire.

Police ran his name and saw he had a warrant for a separate domestic battery charge. He was booked for first-degree murder and armed robbery. 

