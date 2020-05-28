67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man steals wallet, goes on illegal shopping spree in Gonzales

Related Story

GONZALES - Deputies are looking for a thief who stole a wallet at an Ascension Parish store then used it to buy more than $1,000 in merchandise.

The sheriff's office says the man swiped the wallet at a Neighborhood Walmart. Authorities say he went on to charge about $1,300 to the victim's debit card.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, described as an older white male, shopping around a Home Depot in Gonzales with the stolen card.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 225-621-INFO (4636).

News
WANTED: Man steals wallet, goes on illegal...
WANTED: Man steals wallet, goes on illegal shopping spree in Gonzales
GONZALES - Deputies are looking for a thief who stole a wallet at an Ascension Parish store then used it... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 11:28:00 AM CDT May 26, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days