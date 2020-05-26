81°
WANTED: Man steals wallet, goes on illegal shopping spree in Gonzales
GONZALES - Deputies are looking for a thief who stole a wallet at an Ascension Parish store then used it to buy more than $1,000 in merchandise.
The sheriff's office says the man swiped the wallet at a Neighborhood Walmart. Authorities say he went on to charge about $1,300 to the victim's debit card.
Surveillance video shows the suspect, described as an older white male, shopping around a Home Depot in Gonzales with the stolen card.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 225-621-INFO (4636).
