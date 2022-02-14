37°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish football coach resigns amid police investigation into alleged relationship with student

Related Story

DENHAM SPRINGS - Monday (Dec. 28) morning former Denham Springs High School Coach Tyler Love turned himself into authorities after warrants were issued by the Denham Springs Police Department.

Love resigned from his position on Thursday, Dec. 3 when police started to investigate the allegations of Love having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Warrants were issued for Love after police started to investigate allegations of misconduct regarding students at the high school.

Love was booked on two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, and one count prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student.

He later bonded out on these charges.

News
Denham Springs football coach turns himself in...
Denham Springs football coach turns himself in amid police investigation into alleged relationship with student
DENHAM SPRINGS - Monday (Dec. 28) morning f ormer Denham Springs High School Coach Tyler Love turned himself into authorities... More >>
1 year ago Friday, December 04 2020 Dec 4, 2020 Friday, December 04, 2020 10:54:00 AM CST December 04, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days