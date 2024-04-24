Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish declares emergency for Village of Killian over water failure
Related Story
KILLIAN - Killian officials handed out water Tuesday night after the Livingston Parish President's Office declared a state of emergency for the village due to a water system failure.
The declaration of emergency says immediate assistance of the state is requested to minimize the effects of a disaster event. According to the document, the water system failed Monday. Residents said they woke up to discolored water, which seemed unusable.
Livingston Parish Councilmember Dean Coates said the bad water ran through the village lines Tuesday.
"It appears we’ve got dirty water starting on the west side of the parish, moving through the central side and over to the west side now," Coates said. "The water looks like – I don’t think you’d want to drink it."
Resident Jathryn Buchannan said she didn't drink the village's water before the crisis Tuesday.
"I don't even let my dog drink our water," she said.
Buchanan said based on her previous experiences, she believes that Killian's water problems will not be fixed soon.
"I don’t quite know what it is, but it takes a while to find the breakage a lot of the time. So by the time they find it we’ve already been having really gross and contaminated water for a while. Then they have to shut it down, fix the issue, then flush it out."
In 2023, Killian received one of the state's lowest scores on the drinking water grading system. The parish says they are working to fix the issue. Parish President Randy Delatte will be meeting with Governor Jeff Landry on Wednesday to sign the declaration and make the state of emergency official.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$20K reward offered for information on who killed dolphin
-
Osprey Initiative visits Louisiana for 'Love the Boot Week'
-
Livingston Parish declares emergency for Village of Killian over water failure
-
Baton Rouge artist dies suddenly, parents hope work inspires others
-
Howell Community Park to receive $12M for children's 'Inspiration Center'
Sports Video
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season