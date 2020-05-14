Live from the scene: Person critically injured in fire at vacant townhome on Government St.

BATON ROUGE- Authorities responded to a fire on Government Street Tuesday evening where one person was critically injured.

The fire broke out at a new development, Old Goodwood Crossing townhomes, located at 5785 Government Street around 8:15 p.m.

Officials say one person was transported to the hospital and has critical injuries.

As of now, no one is living on the property as all units are currently vacant.

The only unit affected by the fire was the model home, but officials say there is $120,000 worth of damage.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

Units recently went on sale in the development and range from $250,000 to $332,000.