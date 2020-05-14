70°
Latest Weather Blog
Live from the scene: Person critically injured in fire at vacant townhome on Government St.
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Authorities responded to a fire on Government Street Tuesday evening where one person was critically injured.
The fire broke out at a new development, Old Goodwood Crossing townhomes, located at 5785 Government Street around 8:15 p.m.
Officials say one person was transported to the hospital and has critical injuries.
As of now, no one is living on the property as all units are currently vacant.
The only unit affected by the fire was the model home, but officials say there is $120,000 worth of damage.
The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.
Units recently went on sale in the development and range from $250,000 to $332,000.
News
BATON ROUGE- Authorities responded to a fire on Government Street Tuesday evening where one person was critically injured. The... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State officials address privacy concerns ahead of enhanced contact tracing
-
With in-person services set to resume, houses of worship prepare plans to...
-
Teen killed in shooting Wednesday night near Mickens, Hooper Road
-
Bowling alleys among businesses not able to reopen in 'Phase One' of...
-
EBR library system to resume some services Monday, still no opening date...
Sports Video
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith