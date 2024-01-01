Mysterious arson at posh model apartment kills city redevelopment official

BATON ROUGE- Authorities say the deputy director of the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance is dead after an apparent arson at a vacant model townhome earlier this week.

The fire broke out at a new development, Old Goodwood Crossing townhomes, located on Government Street around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department says a man was rushed to a hospital that night and pronounced dead Wednesday. Officials identified the victim Thursday as John Carpenter, deputy director of the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance.

According to a New York Times wedding announcement, Thursday would have marked the fourth anniversary of his marriage to his husband.

The department says investigators still are not sure who set the fire at the building.

As of now, no one is living on the property as all units are currently vacant. Units recently went on sale in the development and range from $250,000 to $332,000.