List of locations offering COVID-19 antibody testing locally
BATON ROUGE - More clinics around the Baton Rouge are offering coronavirus antibody testing.
See a full list of known locations providing anitbody testing below.
Click the name of each location for more details on testing.
BRG Express Care - Highland Village
4410 Highland Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
(225) 831-4025
BRG Express Care - Dutchtown
13201 Highway 73, Suite 102
Geismar, LA 70734
(225) 673-2088
7373 Perkins Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Open Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m
(225) 769-4044
Bocage
7353 Jefferson Hwy.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
225-442-0500
Southdowns
4460 Perkins Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
225-831-1241
Mid City
2840 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
225-224-2402
Delmont
5420 Plank Road,
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
225-228-2452
Broadmoor
9688 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
225-408-7587
