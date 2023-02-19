List of locations offering COVID-19 antibody testing locally

BATON ROUGE - More clinics around the Baton Rouge are offering coronavirus antibody testing.

See a full list of known locations providing anitbody testing below.

Click the name of each location for more details on testing.

Baton Rouge General

BRG Express Care - Highland Village

4410 Highland Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

(225) 831-4025

BRG Express Care - Dutchtown

13201 Highway 73, Suite 102

Geismar, LA 70734

(225) 673-2088

Baton Rouge Clinic

7373 Perkins Rd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Open Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m

(225) 769-4044

Patient Plus

Bocage

7353 Jefferson Hwy.

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

225-442-0500



Southdowns

4460 Perkins Rd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

225-831-1241



Mid City

2840 Florida Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

225-224-2402



Delmont

5420 Plank Road,

Baton Rouge, LA 70805

Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

225-228-2452



Broadmoor

9688 Florida Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70815

Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

225-408-7587