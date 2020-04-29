74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

List of locations offering COVID-19 antibody testing locally

22 hours 37 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 April 28, 2020 6:50 PM April 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - More clinics around the Baton Rouge are offering coronavirus antibody testing.

See a full list of known locations providing anitbody testing below.

Click the name of each location for more details on testing.

Baton Rouge General

BRG Express Care - Highland Village
4410 Highland Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
(225) 831-4025

 

BRG Express Care - Dutchtown

13201 Highway 73, Suite 102
Geismar, LA 70734
(225) 673-2088

Baton Rouge Clinic

7373 Perkins Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Open Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m
(225) 769-4044

Patient Plus

Bocage
7353 Jefferson Hwy.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
225-442-0500


Southdowns
4460 Perkins Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
225-831-1241


Mid City
2840 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
225-224-2402


Delmont
5420 Plank Road,
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
225-228-2452


Broadmoor
9688 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
225-408-7587

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days