81°
Latest Weather Blog
Lightning strike knocks bricks from Southern University building
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Officials say a lightning strike sparked a fire on Southern University's campus at the University Museum of Art Thursday morning.
Emergency crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were able to control the fire moments after the incident was reported. A department spokesperson said the strike knocked bricks from atop the building.
Officials said fire fighters were able to contain the blaze before it spread farther.
Lightning has been prevalent with the storm system moving through the capital region on Thursday morning.
Thousands in East Baton Rouge Parish are without power click here to check the current outages.
Related Images
News
BATON ROUGE - Officials say a lightning strike sparked a fire on Southern University's campus at the University Museum of... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vehicle fire on I-10 past LA 415
-
NAACP calls string of Louisiana church fires 'domestic terrorism'
-
Central eyes stricter drainage policies
-
Tenants without power after apartment complex fire; management making things difficult
-
Gonzales soccer fields damaged twice, club offering reward for arrest