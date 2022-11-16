Lawmakers meet to investigate Ronald Greene's death for the first time in months

BATON ROUGE - For the first time in months, a committee at the State Capitol looking into the May 2019 beating death of Ronald Greene met Monday.

During the hearing, we learned that the investigation into State Police top brass getting their cell phones wiped clean amid state and federal investigations remains under review by the State Inspector General.

During the hearing, it was revealed that former Lt. Colonel Doug Cain's phone is still at the inspector general's office.

The committee had asked Governor John Bel Edwards to attend and testify, but his office told the committee he had a conflict. The committee has asked numerous questions to top Louisiana State Police brass about who knew what and when as it pertained to the cover-up that ensued following Greene's death.

Greene led state troopers on a high-speed chase in the Monroe area, and was pulled from his car when he finally came to a stop. Body camera footage showed he was brutally beaten and was apologizing at the time of his death while in custody.

State troopers have since called his death, "torture and murder."

The WBRZ Investigative Unit has been exposing cover-ups at State Police tied to the Greene case since September of 2020. In the wake of his death, a number of State Police employees resigned including the top leaders in charge at the time of his death.

On a separate note, a grand jury is meeting in Union Parish to decide if criminal charges are warranted tied to Greene's death.

Colonel Lamar Davis testified that two Louisiana State Troopers who were on scene the night Greene died remain employed by the agency. Davis identified them as Lt. John Clary and Cory York.

"Clary didn't even have a slap on the wrist," Ronald Greene's mother, Mona Hardin told lawmakers. "He condoned what he saw. I'm sick to my stomach hoping that someone will pay for the murder of my boy."

The meeting adjourned with lawmakers saying they were hoping to reschedule it at a time when the governor could attend.