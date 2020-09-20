Latest Weather Blog
Lake Charles funeral home collapses due to Hurricane Laura's high winds
Hurricane Laura has made it inland and is causing heavy damage throughout Louisiana.
WATCH: Damaging winds blow through downtown Lake Charles, ripping up buildings
WATCH: Houston, TX, TV reporter describes violent winds damaging a Lake Charles casino overnight
The two photos above show damage in Lake Charles.
.@LouisianaGov says he got the report of the first fatality from Hurricane Laura in Louisiana. A 14 year old girl who died when a tree fell on her home. We do expect that there could be more fatalities.— Christina “MASK UP” Stephens (@CEStephens) August 27, 2020
Incredible damage in Lake Charles, LA. Alot of structures are total losses especially in the residential areas. pic.twitter.com/QBoQBgsi6H— Marcus Reynolds (@marcusreynold19) August 27, 2020
5th Ave Apartments. #LakeCharles #Laura pic.twitter.com/1YlFIXj7gt— pretty bih who cares (@brerobinsonnn) August 27, 2020
Golden Corral. #LakeCharles #Laura pic.twitter.com/dvxnryU3zn— pretty bih who cares (@brerobinsonnn) August 27, 2020
First look outside. Motel 6 partial collapse #lakecharleslouisiana #LakeCharles #laura #HurricaneLaura #lawx #louisiana pic.twitter.com/vf2uZEvrvb— Marc Gustafson (@newsgoose) August 27, 2020
As the sun comes over Lake Charles, Guardsmen deploy to clear roadways to assess damages from #Laura. #ProtectWhatMatters pic.twitter.com/xf1ZWVvf8p— LA National Guard (@LANationalGuard) August 27, 2020
