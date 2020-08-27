80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Videos capture damaging winds as iconic Lake Charles buildings are torn apart overnight

12 hours 29 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, August 26 2020 Aug 26, 2020 August 26, 2020 11:00 PM August 26, 2020 in Top Story
By: WBRZ Staff

Hurricane Laura has made it inland and is causing heavy damage throughout Louisiana.

WATCH: Damaging winds blow through downtown Lake Charles, ripping up buildings 

WATCH: Houston, TX, TV reporter describes violent winds damaging a Lake Charles casino overnight 

The two photos above show damage in Lake Charles.

