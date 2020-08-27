Videos capture damaging winds as iconic Lake Charles buildings are torn apart overnight

Hurricane Laura has made it inland and is causing heavy damage throughout Louisiana.

The two photos above show damage in Lake Charles.

.@LouisianaGov says he got the report of the first fatality from Hurricane Laura in Louisiana. A 14 year old girl who died when a tree fell on her home. We do expect that there could be more fatalities. — Christina “MASK UP” Stephens (@CEStephens) August 27, 2020

Incredible damage in Lake Charles, LA. Alot of structures are total losses especially in the residential areas. pic.twitter.com/QBoQBgsi6H — Marcus Reynolds (@marcusreynold19) August 27, 2020