Laine Hardy first Louisiana native to win American Idol

LIVINGSTON – The results are in and Laine Hardy is the American Idol.

Hardy is the first Louisiana native to win the show.

The final three, Alejandro Aranda, Laine Hardy, and Madison VanDenburg started off the three-hour live telecast with a number dedicated to their childhood hometowns.

Hardy sang “Jambalaya” by Hank Williams in honor of Livingston Parish.

Ahead of the final episode, Hardy returned to Louisiana for some festivities, including a meeting Tuesday morning with Governor John Bel Edwards in Baton Rouge. During the meeting, Edwards proclaimed Tuesday "Laine Hardy Day."