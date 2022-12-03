65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jehovah-Jireh downs Live Oak at Walker Christmas Classic

Related Story

After being down at the half, JP Ricks and Jehovah-Jireh roared back for a double digit win over Live Oak at the Walker Christmas Classic 70-53.

News
Jehovah-Jireh overcomes first half deficit to down...
Jehovah-Jireh overcomes first half deficit to down Live Oak
After being down at the half, JP Ricks and Jehovah-Jireh roared back for a double digit win over Live Oak... More >>
1 year ago Monday, December 21 2020 Dec 21, 2020 Monday, December 21, 2020 7:30:00 PM CST December 21, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days