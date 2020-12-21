47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jehovah-Jireh overcomes first half deficit to down Live Oak

2 hours 10 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, December 21 2020 Dec 21, 2020 December 21, 2020 7:30 PM December 21, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

After being down at the half, JP Ricks and Jehovah-Jireh roared back for a double digit win over Live Oak at the Walker Christmas Classic 70-53.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days