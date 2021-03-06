J&J's new COVID-19 vaccination shots to be administered across La

The Louisiana Department of Health announced it will host at least a dozen mass vaccination sites across the state starting Thursday.

The department said the sites will all use the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine. Cities hosting the sites include New Orleans, Metairie, Lafayette, New Iberia, Rayne, Lake Charles, Bossier City, Monroe, Madisonville, Slidell, Mandeville, and Hammond.

Only those eligible to receive the COVID vaccine under current regulations will be allowed to participate.

You can view all of the locations and times below.

Region 1: Greater New Orleans



DATE / TIME / TYPE LOCATION REGISTRATION WEEKLY DOSES 3/4/21 - 3/9/21

7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Walk up Ernest N. Morial Convention Center: Hall J

900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans https://www.lcmchealth.org/vaccine/



2,700 3/4/21

12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.



The Shrine on Airline

6000 Airline Drive, Metairie https://covidvaccinations.jeffparish.net/





1,440

Region 4: Acadiana

DATE / TIME / TYPE LOCATION / ADDRESS REGISTRATION WEEKLY

DOSES 3/5/21

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Walk up Robicheaux Center Lafayette

1919 Eraste Landry Road, Lafayette Full 750 3/8/21

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Drive thru Sugarena

713 Northwest Bypass (formerly Hwy. 3212), New Iberia Call 337-374-7420 or email covid19@iberiamedicalcenter.com 750 3/9/21

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Walk through/Walk up/

drive thru Rayne Civic Center

210 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne OPH4.timetap.com 750

Region 5: Southwest

DATE / TIME / TYPE LOCATION / ADDRESS REGISTRATION WEEKLY DOSES 3/4/21 - 3/10/21

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Drive thru Lake Charles Civic Center

900 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=Y34M3X4TPN 1,200

Region 7: Northwest

DATE / TIME / TYPE LOCATION / ADDRESS REGISTRATION WEEKLY DOSES 3/6/21

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Drive thru Brookshires Grocery Event Center

2000 CenturyLink Center Drive, Bossier City https://redcap.lsuhscs.edu/surveys 4,300

Region 8: Northeast

DATE / TIME / TYPE LOCATION / ADDRESS REGISTRATION WEEKLY DOSES 3/16/21

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monroe Civic Center

401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe 750

Region 9: River Parishes

DATE / TIME / TYPE LOCATION / ADDRESS REGISTRATION WEEKLY DOSES 3/4/21 - 3/5/21

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Walk up St. Tammany Physicians Network

1520 Hwy. 22, Madisonville Call 985-898-4001 1,000 3/6/21

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Walk up Ochsner Medical Center

105 Medical Center Drive, Slidell

Through MyChart app or call 844-888-2772 1,000 3/8/21 - 3/9/21

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Walk up St. Tammany Physicians Network

201 St. Ann Drive, Suite B, Mandeville Call 985-898-4001 1,000 3/11/21 - 3/12/21

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Walk up North Oaks Hospital Main Campus

15790 Paul Vega, MD, Drive, Hammond

Through MyChart app or call 844-888-2772 1,200