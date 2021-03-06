51°
J&J's new COVID-19 vaccination shots to be administered across La

The Louisiana Department of Health announced it will host at least a dozen mass vaccination sites across the state starting Thursday. 

The department said the sites will all use the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine. Cities hosting the sites include New Orleans, Metairie, Lafayette, New Iberia, Rayne, Lake Charles, Bossier City, Monroe, Madisonville, Slidell, Mandeville, and Hammond. 

Only those eligible to receive the COVID vaccine under current regulations will be allowed to participate. 

You can view all of the locations and times below. 

Region 1: Greater New Orleans
DATE / TIME / TYPE
LOCATION 
REGISTRATION 
WEEKLY DOSES 
3/4/21 - 3/9/21
7 a.m.-5 p.m. 
   Walk up
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center: Hall J
900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans
2,700 
3/4/21
12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
The Shrine on Airline 
6000 Airline Drive, Metairie
1,440 
 
Region 4: Acadiana
DATE / TIME / TYPE
LOCATION / ADDRESS 
REGISTRATION 
WEEKLY
DOSES 
3/5/21
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
  Walk up 
Robicheaux Center Lafayette
1919 Eraste Landry Road, Lafayette
Full
750 
3/8/21
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
  Drive thru
Sugarena
713 Northwest Bypass (formerly Hwy. 3212), New Iberia 
Call 337-374-7420 or emailcovid19@iberiamedicalcenter.com 
750 
3/9/21
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
   Walk through/Walk up/
   drive thru 
Rayne Civic Center
210 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne 
750 
 
Region 5: Southwest
DATE / TIME / TYPE 
LOCATION / ADDRESS
REGISTRATION 
WEEKLY DOSES 
3/4/21 - 3/10/21
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
   Drive thru 
Lake Charles Civic Center
900 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles
1,200 
 
Region 7: Northwest
DATE / TIME / TYPE 
LOCATION / ADDRESS
REGISTRATION 
WEEKLY DOSES 
3/6/21
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
   Drive thru 
Brookshires Grocery Event Center
2000 CenturyLink Center Drive, Bossier City 
 4,300
 
Region 8: Northeast
DATE / TIME / TYPE 
LOCATION / ADDRESS
REGISTRATION 
WEEKLY DOSES 
3/16/21
8 a.m.-5 p.m. 
Monroe Civic Center 
401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe
750 
 
Region 9: River Parishes
DATE / TIME / TYPE 
LOCATION / ADDRESS
REGISTRATION 
WEEKLY DOSES 
3/4/21 - 3/5/21
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
   Walk up 
St. Tammany Physicians Network
1520 Hwy. 22, Madisonville 
Call 985-898-4001 
1,000 
3/6/21
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
   Walk up 
Ochsner Medical Center 
105 Medical Center Drive, Slidell
Through MyChart app or call 844-888-2772
1,000 
3/8/21 - 3/9/21
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
   Walk up 
St. Tammany Physicians Network 
201 St. Ann Drive, Suite B, Mandeville
Call 985-898-4001
1,000 
3/11/21 - 3/12/21
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
   Walk up 
North Oaks Hospital Main Campus 
15790 Paul Vega, MD, Drive, Hammond
Through MyChart app or call 844-888-2772
1,200 
Additional dates will be announced as more vaccine becomes available. 

1 day ago Thursday, March 04 2021

