Jacoby Mathews signs with A&M

Tigers fans were hoping Jacoby Mathews would put on the LSU hat, but instead another in-state recruit is heading out of the boot. 

Mathews says a big reason for that is because he believes that A&M will develop him to become a better player. 

"Jimbo has the best corner, and safety in the league. I trust him and my parents trust him," said Mathews. 

As National Signing Day comes to a close, Brian Kelly and his staff still have work to be done. As they will be hitting the transfer portal to fill out the rest of their roster.

1 year ago Wednesday, February 02 2022 Feb 2, 2022 Wednesday, February 02, 2022 9:26:00 PM CST February 02, 2022

