34°
Latest Weather Blog
Ponchatoula's Jacoby Mathews signs with Texas A&M
Tigers fans were hoping Jacoby Mathews would put on the LSU hat, but instead another in-state recruit is heading out of the boot.
Mathews says a big reason for that is because he believes that A&M will develop him to become a better player.
"Jimbo has the best corner, and safety in the league. I trust him and my parents trust him," said Mathews.
Trending News
As National Signing Day comes to a close, Brian Kelly and his staff still have work to be done. As they will be hitting the transfer portal to fill out the rest of their roster.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. George Fire Dept. expanding high water rescue fleet, more equipment coming
-
State plans to reduce I-10 to two lanes in Baton Rouge for...
-
Neighbors shocked at theft ring operating in upscale, gated community
-
Pedestrian struck and killed on Airline Highway
-
Concerns about finances, fairness dominate debate over EBR teacher stipend