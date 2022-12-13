63°
Human Jukebox holds tribute for Southern University band members killed in crash

BATON ROUGE - The Human Jukebox held a ceremony at Southern University on Sunday honoring three members of the marching band who were killed while traveling home for the holidays

The Human Jukebox announced Friday it would hold the ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday outside the band hall. There, bandmates honored Broderick Moore, Tyran Williams and Dylan Young.

The three died in a crash this week while heading from Baton Rouge to Texas to visit family for the winter break. They were reportedly stopped on the shoulder of I-49 with a flat tire when an 18-wheeler struck their vehicle. 

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation. 

1 day ago Sunday, December 11 2022 Dec 11, 2022 Sunday, December 11, 2022 10:42:00 PM CST December 11, 2022

