Human Jukebox holds tribute for Southern University band members killed in crash
BATON ROUGE - The Human Jukebox held a ceremony at Southern University on Sunday honoring three members of the marching band who were killed while traveling home for the holidays.
The Human Jukebox announced Friday it would hold the ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday outside the band hall. There, bandmates honored Broderick Moore, Tyran Williams and Dylan Young.
The three died in a crash this week while heading from Baton Rouge to Texas to visit family for the winter break. They were reportedly stopped on the shoulder of I-49 with a flat tire when an 18-wheeler struck their vehicle.
The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.
