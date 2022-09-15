85°
House fire off of Highland Road started by electrical malfunction, investigators say
BATON ROUGE - Fire crews responded to a house fire off of Highland Road Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called to Louise Street sometime after 7 a.m. on reports of a house fire. The Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed to WBRZ that the fire was under control before 7:45 a.m. and there were no confirmed injuries.
Fire investigators said an electrical malfunction caused the blaze.
