Head-on crash reported on Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE- Authorities were on the scene of a head-on crash Monday morning.
The crash was reported near Nicholson Drive and Gourrier Avenue. Authorities say two people were transported in stable condition.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
