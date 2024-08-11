80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Head-on crash reported on Nicholson Drive

6 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Monday, April 23 2018 Apr 23, 2018 April 23, 2018 9:25 AM April 23, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities were on the scene of a head-on crash Monday morning.

The crash was reported near Nicholson Drive and Gourrier Avenue. Authorities say two people were transported in stable condition. 

Trending News

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days