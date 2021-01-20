Have we seen the last of Drew Brees playing in the NFL?

The question of whether or not football fans have seen the last of Drew Brees playing in the NFL is generally responded to with a rather disappointed, "Probably."

That said, the New Orleans Saints quarterback hasn’t officially announced whether or not he will retire or return for the 2021 season. But after the 30-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs, Brees sounded as though he was leaning towards the choice to hang up his jersey for good. According to ESPN, the 42-year-old QB said:

“No complaints. No regrets. Man, I’ve always tried to play this game with a great respect and a great reverence for it. And I appreciate all that this game has given to me,” said Brees, who led the Saints to their only Super Bowl win in franchise history in 2009 and holds the NFL record for career passing yards. “There are obviously so many incredible memories, so many incredible relationships that have come as a result of playing this game. And, man, you find out so much about yourself and you have to fight through so much when you play this game.”

Brees struggled through Sunday's game, throwing three interceptions in a playoff game for the first time his career. If he retires, Brees would leave as the NFL’s record-holder for most passing yards with 80,358.

An avid businessman known for planning ahead with financial investments and partnerships already reportedly has a deal in place to join NBC Sports as a game analyst on Notre Dame football broadcasts and as a studio analyst for “Football Night in America” following his retirement, whenever that retirement may be.