63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Greater Baton Rouge Cat Club hosting 45th annual cat show

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - More than 225 cats are slated to compete in this year's annual Greater Baton Rouge Cat Show.

The show put on by the Greater Baton Rouge Cat Club will be held Saturday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Watch the full interview for more details.

News
Greater Baton Rouge Cat Club hosting 45th...
Greater Baton Rouge Cat Club hosting 45th annual cat show this weekend
BATON ROUGE - More than 225 cats are slated to compete in this year's annual Greater Baton Rouge Cat Show.... More >>
1 week ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 Thursday, March 28, 2019 1:18:00 PM CDT March 28, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days