Greater Baton Rouge Cat Club hosting 45th annual cat show this weekend

BATON ROUGE - More than 225 cats are slated to compete in this year's annual Greater Baton Rouge Cat Show.

The show put on by the Greater Baton Rouge Cat Club will be held Saturday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Watch the full interview for more details.