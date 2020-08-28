Latest Weather Blog
Governor: Phase 2 will be extended another 2 weeks
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The governor will officially extend Louisiana's current "phase 2" order for another 14 days once it expires Friday.
During a news briefing discussing Hurricane Laura Wednesday, Governor John Bel Edwards said he would extend the current order for two weeks. Phase 2 sets business capacity at 50%, closes bars, requires masks and six-feet social distancing.
Phase 2 would then be scheduled to end in its current form around Sept. 11, about two weeks before the start of the LSU football season. The governor previously said he expects the university to announce a plan for stadium attendance roughly two to three weeks before the season-opener Sept. 26.
The governor said with nearly 25% of the state's population returning to school and colleges, interacting more than during the initial wave of coronavirus, health officials must watch how new cases may develop over the next few weeks. He was also concerned how people taking shelter with others to ride out an impending hurricane may spawn virus growth.
Click HERE to listen to the governor's entire interview. He discusses the state's reopening plans at the 6:40 mark.
Click HERE for the latest on coronavirus in Louisiana.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'God is good,' Lake Charles family returns home to minimal damage from...
-
Thief steals generator from carport before Laura
-
Livingston deputies head west to assist those devastated by Hurricane Laura
-
Morgan City storm surge plan proves to be successful
-
Evacuees from southwest La. wait out storms in Baton Rouge Thursday
Sports Video
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Ed Orgeron happy with Myles Brennan maturation process
-
Ed Orgeron breaks down standouts so far during preseason practice; watch the...
-
LSU Practices in full pads for the first time of fall camp