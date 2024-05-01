Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales mayor leaves office after 16 years for new role at Louisiana Municipal Association
GONZALES — Monday was Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux's last day in office before he becomes the new executive director of the Louisiana Municipal Association.
As of Tuesday, Arceneaux's role as mayor will be assumed by Kirk Boudreaux, the Mayor Pro Tempore, until Gonzales City Council appoints an interim mayor at a meeting in May. Since Arceneaux's term was set to end this year, the interim mayor will serve until the election in November.
“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to take this journey with you. The investments we’ve made in our city have bolstered our way of life and transformed Gonzales into a community where people can thrive,” Arceneaux said in a statement.
Arceneaux served as Gonzales' mayor since 2009. During his tenure, Arceneaux worked with the city to expand the parks and recreational facilities in Gonzales, as well as bringing in over $21 million in grant funding to support infrastructure investments. It was during his tenure that the City of Gonzales became the second city in the state to develop a Climate Action Plan.
