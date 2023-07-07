Latest Weather Blog
Friday morning Forecast
Related Story
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING today, HEAT ADVISORY for Saturday.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Heat on repeat continues. The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is from 10am until 8pm tonight. Feels like temperatures will be upwards of 113° into the afternoon hours. Starting off the day hot and humid already, temperatures in the low-80s with little to no breeze. By the afternoon, your daytime highs will be scratching triple digit heat. A few spotty showers are possible but no total washouts in the forecast today.
Up Next: With rain return back into the forecast over the weekend, the heat on repeat pattern will begin to break up. Starting Saturday, temperatures will be near 80°, and by the afternoon back in the upper-90s. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is NOT currently in place for Saturday, but a HEAT ADVISORY is in place. Heat index values will be greater than 107° for several hours, but will not hit that 113° mark to warrant a excessive heat warning. Cool down showers do not begin to come into the forecast until Sunday. Sunday afternoon will still be hot, but depending on when and where showers set up, some of us will get a much needed break from the upper-90° heat. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After 15 years, Capitol High makes return to East Baton Rouge School...
-
Deputies searching for man seen stealing multiple cases of beer from WBR...
-
Two people hurt in shooting at convenience store along Goodwood Boulevard
-
Street lights along Burbank repaired, replaced following calls to 2 On Your...
-
Advocates against gun violence say they are losing hope for peace in...