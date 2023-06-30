Friday AM Forecast: Heat continues into the weekend

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING today, HEAT ADVISORY for Saturday.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Heat on repeat continues. The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is from 10am until 8pm tonight. Feels like temperatures will be upwards of 113° into the afternoon hours. Starting off the day hot and humid already, temperatures in the low-80s with little to no breeze. By the afternoon, your daytime highs will be scratching triple digit heat. A few spotty showers are possible but no total washouts in the forecast today.

Up Next: With rain return back into the forecast over the weekend, the heat on repeat pattern will begin to break up. Starting Saturday, temperatures will be near 80°, and by the afternoon back in the upper-90s. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is NOT currently in place for Saturday, but a HEAT ADVISORY is in place. Heat index values will be greater than 107° for several hours, but will not hit that 113° mark to warrant a excessive heat warning. Cool down showers do not begin to come into the forecast until Sunday. Sunday afternoon will still be hot, but depending on when and where showers set up, some of us will get a much needed break from the upper-90° heat. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.