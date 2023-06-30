Latest Weather Blog
Friday AM Forecast: Heat continues into the weekend
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING today, HEAT ADVISORY for Saturday.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Heat on repeat continues. The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is from 10am until 8pm tonight. Feels like temperatures will be upwards of 113° into the afternoon hours. Starting off the day hot and humid already, temperatures in the low-80s with little to no breeze. By the afternoon, your daytime highs will be scratching triple digit heat. A few spotty showers are possible but no total washouts in the forecast today.
Up Next: With rain return back into the forecast over the weekend, the heat on repeat pattern will begin to break up. Starting Saturday, temperatures will be near 80°, and by the afternoon back in the upper-90s. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is NOT currently in place for Saturday, but a HEAT ADVISORY is in place. Heat index values will be greater than 107° for several hours, but will not hit that 113° mark to warrant a excessive heat warning. Cool down showers do not begin to come into the forecast until Sunday. Sunday afternoon will still be hot, but depending on when and where showers set up, some of us will get a much needed break from the upper-90° heat. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Trending News
The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR School Board President: 'Somebody's going to have to be cut'
-
LSU baseball stars meet hundreds of fans at Raising Cane's Mothership
-
New locally-owned distillery offering unique twist on spirits
-
'She loved her job:' Ambulance worker's family remembers her passion, dedication to...
-
Metro Council approves $3.6 million for upgrades to Raising Cane's River Center
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball stars meet hundreds of fans at Raising Cane's Mothership
-
Tre' Morgan shares hilarious story from Tigers' stay in Omaha
-
Cade Beloso ready to celebrate Tigers' national title with fans in Alex...
-
Fans welcome champion Tigers home at Alex Box Stadium
-
Live fan reactions to LSU's newest national title