Four arrested in Port Allen murder to be released from jail

PORT ALLEN - Citing a lack of evidence, a grand jury has opted not to indict four men arrested in a West Baton Rouge killing at this time.

It comes at a time of turmoil for the Port Allen Police Department. At least five officers have left since September 28, 2019. In addition to that, there are now three unsolved murders in Port Allen, and the District Attorney's Office requesting that the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office assist in any murder investigations.

The West Baton Rouge district attorney confirmed Monday that Kentel Brown, Donald Ray Nelson Jr., Reginald Tiyon Franklin and Darrion Dion Harrison will all be released from jail soon. The four men were booked with principal to first-degree murder back in July for the killing of Dedrick Jackson.

Jackson was found shot on Avenue A in Port Allen on Jan. 29. He died in a hospital shortly afterward.

Officials say the jury declined to make a decision Monday morning due to a lack of evidence in the case. The door is open for the grand jury to reconsider the case if more evidence becomes available.

Last week, community activist Larry Profit was shot and killed in front of his home on Avenue A. His murder happened just hours after speaking out against violence at a City Council meeting.

At the scene, Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown said he believes they are doing well solving crimes.

"We actually only have one unsolved murder...so that's pretty good," Brown said. "We just have one. So we are thankful for that. We have plenty of assistance and always work together as a team with the sheriff's office and state police and fusion center."

However, as of today, (Monday 11/18/19) there are three unsolved murders. Fatrell Queen was killed two years ago. No one has been arrested. Dedrick Jackson was killed in January, and his accused killers were freed today. Profit was killed Wednesday.

Brown said his office will continue to pursue more evidence to get killers off the streets.