Four arrested in Port Allen murder to be released from jail

PORT ALLEN - Citing a lack of evidence, a grand jury has opted not to indict four men arrested in a West Baton Rouge killing at this time.

The West Baton Rouge district attorney confirmed Monday that Kentel Brown, Donald Ray Nelson Jr., Reginald Tiyon Franklin and Darrion Dion Harrison will all be released from jail soon. The four men were booked with principal to first-degree murder back in July for the killing of Dedrick Jackson.

Jackson was found shot on Avenue A in Port Allen on Jan. 29. He died in a hospital shortly afterward.

Officials say the jury declined to make a decision Monday morning due to a lack of evidence in the case. The door is open for the grand jury to reconsider the case if more evidence becomes available.