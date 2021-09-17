Flatboat makes it way through flooded streets near LSU

77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - High water made several roads impassable near LSU and other parts of Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon. 

Photos and videos shared with WBRZ showed street flooding on Burbank Drive late Wednesday afternoon. Other videos showed street flooding on and around LSU's campus in spots like S Stadium Drive and E Boyd Drive.

A flash flood watch remains in effect for most of the capital area through Friday.

This is a developing story. 

Downpour brings major street flooding to parts of Baton Rouge Wednesday
Downpour brings major street flooding to parts of Baton Rouge Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - High water made several roads impassable near LSU and other parts of Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
