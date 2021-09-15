77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Downpour brings major street flooding to parts of Baton Rouge Wednesday

1 hour 54 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, September 15 2021 Sep 15, 2021 September 15, 2021 5:51 PM September 15, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - High water made several roads impassable near LSU and other parts of Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon. 

Photos and videos shared with WBRZ showed street flooding on Burbank Drive late Wednesday afternoon. Other videos showed street flooding on and around LSU's campus in spots like S Stadium Drive and E Boyd Drive.

A flash flood watch remains in effect for most of the capital area through Friday.

This is a developing story. 

