February 15, 2016 Morning News Pop
Here are today's top stories:
BRPD officer released from hospital after Saturday shootout
Edwards addresses lawmakers as special session begins
Works starts on Walker roundabouts Monday
Showers and storms through Monday afternoon
Celebration of Life festival looks back on its 50th anniversary
Development code, ordinance changes likely, EBR drainage director tells frustrated residents
City continues to clean up debris from May flood
Mob of ducks being relocated Thursday
Residents exploring potential recalls after explosive drainage board meeting in Ascension