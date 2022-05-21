77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

February 15, 2016 Morning News Pop

6 years 3 months 4 days ago Monday, February 15 2016 Feb 15, 2016 February 15, 2016 6:49 AM February 15, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan

Here are today's top stories:

BRPD officer released from hospital after Saturday shootout

Edwards addresses lawmakers as special session begins

Works starts on Walker roundabouts Monday

Showers and storms through Monday afternoon

Updates all day, every day:

Trending News

FACEBOOK | TWITTER

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days