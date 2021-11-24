Latest Weather Blog
Fatal shooting on Huron Street early Tuesday morning
Editor's note: Police initially misidentified the deceased under a different name. That name has since been corrected.
BATON ROUGE - Police have one person in custody after a confrontation turned deadly in a north Baton Rouge neighborhood Tuesday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says the shooting happened before 6 a.m. along N Acadian Thruway West near Huron Street. Authorities arrived there to find Johnny Mitchell, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Thaggart was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspected shooter is being questioned in police custody, BRPD confirmed later that afternoon. Police have not identified that person or announced any charges at this time.
Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation, but few details are available at this time.
