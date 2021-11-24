42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fatal shooting on Huron Street early Tuesday morning

Related Story

Editor's note: Police initially misidentified the deceased under a different name. That name has since been corrected.

BATON ROUGE - Police have one person in custody after a confrontation turned deadly in a north Baton Rouge neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says the shooting happened before 6 a.m. along N Acadian Thruway West near Huron Street. Authorities arrived there to find Johnny Mitchell, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Thaggart was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected shooter is being questioned in police custody, BRPD confirmed later that afternoon. Police have not identified that person or announced any charges at this time.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation, but few details are available at this time. 

News
Police: One in custody after deadly shooting...
Police: One in custody after deadly shooting on N Acadian Thruway
Editor's note: Police initially misidentified the deceased under a different name. That name has since been corrected. BATON... More >>
1 year ago Tuesday, April 21 2020 Apr 21, 2020 Tuesday, April 21, 2020 12:51:00 PM CDT April 21, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days