Police: One in custody after deadly shooting on N Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - Police have one person in custody after a confrontation turned deadly in a north Baton Rouge neighborhood Tuesday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says the shooting happened before 6 a.m. along N Acadian Thruway West near Huron Street. Authorities arrived there to find Tray Thaggart, 29, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Thaggart was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspected shooter is being questioned in police custody, BRPD confirmed later that afternoon. Police have not identified that person or announced any charges at this time.
Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation, but few details are available at this time.
