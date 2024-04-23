Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA Championship win

BATON ROUGE - The 2024 NCAA Gymnastics champions returned to Baton Rouge on Sunday and fans greeted the Tigers as they got back to town.

The team held a reception at the LSU Gymnastics Training Facility and Championship Plaza at 12:30 p.m. The Tiger team was welcomed home by fans hoping to get a glimpse of the program's first NCAA trophy.

The champs are back home!



The LSU gymnastics team got a warm welcome after arriving back in Baton Rouge today.



The real party, the championship parade, is on Wednesday.#LSU @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/shxfU9s9UM — Jack Schemmel (@Jack_Schemmel27) April 21, 2024

"To be able to bring this back home to you all is super special to us because we can have the greatest fan base in the world, but we also want to reward you guys with something for your support so we can all share in the pride of this place and south Louisiana," head coach Jay Clark said.

One fan says she came to LSU for college just because of the team.

"I've been to almost every national championship since I was eight years old and I've come to camp since I was seven. I am a die hard fan," she said.

All ages—from newborns to retired couples—were in attendance at Sunday's homecoming event.

One young gymnast says the team members are her role models.

"I'm very proud of them and I think they did a very good job for their first national championship," Brooke Barrett said.

One couple says they have been attending LSU gym meets for over 10 years waiting for this moment. They travel any length to watch the team.

"This is the best moment in history. It's been coming for quite a while now. We were in Fort Worth last night with the team and we got to celebrate this with them. They are so deserving of this, it's been a long time coming," fan Sherry Evans said.

A parade to celebrate the Tigers will be Wednesday.