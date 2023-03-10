Latest Weather Blog
Fans' Choice Winner Week 8 - John Gordon McKernan
"It's fun to be that guys and be the quarterback of this team," Said U-High Junior Quartback John Gordon McKernan.
John Gordon McKernan has been that guy all year long, a true competitor in and out of the huddle.
"I always want to win no matter what", McKernan said.
Through eight games this season the Cubs quarterback has lit up opposing defenses with his arm, helping lead U-High to a perfect 8-0 start.
McKernan has already piled up 14 touchdowns through the air and over 1,200 yards this season, quickly making a name as one of the premier athletes in our area.
He's down a good job of trying to find the guy that's most open," said U-High head coach Chad Mahaffey. I know that sounds simplistic but it's not as easy when the bullets are flying out there. And, he's done a good job."
