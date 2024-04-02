Family remembers good Samaritan one year after tragic hit-and-run; police still looking for suspects

PORT ALLEN - A year after 57-year-old Theresa Matherne was fatally struck and killed by at least three cars, police still have no leads on who the drivers were.

Matherne was killed while helping a crash victim outside of a Port Allen restaurant, at the corner of Hwy 190 and LA 415. Friends and family gathered there Friday to celebrate her memory with a balloon release.

“We really don’t know who took her life and we know that she died a hero, helping somebody that had wrecked," said Shelley Collins, a close friend.

Loved ones still don't know who Matherne saved, according to Collins.

"Maybe he's watching," she said.

A cross now marks the spot where Matherne lost her life. Purple balloons were tied to it Friday evening.

“She loved everybody and she took care of everybody, and I’m just so grateful that I had the opportunity to have her in my life," said Collins.

Louisiana State Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. The case remains under investigation.