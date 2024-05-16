Evening storm damage update (Tuesday, May 14)

BATON ROUGE — About 23,000 residents are still in the dark Tuesday night in the aftermath of storms that rolled through the capital area Monday night.

Entergy anticipates power to be restored in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana by late Thursday night, the company said in a release Tuesday evening.

As of 5:20 p.m., 12,844 outages were reported in East Baton Rouge Parish. More than 2,179 customers were out of power in West Baton Rouge Parish and 2,248 were out in Iberville Parish. Ascension reported 1,518 outages.

Livingston Parish has only 596 customers without power, while Pointe Coupee has reported more than half its residents in the dark, with 3,131 without power.

The lights in East and West Feliciana parishes are back on for the most part, reporting 119 and 141 outages, respectively.

Assumption, St. Helena, St. James and St. Mary parishes were largely unaffected by Monday’s storms, reporting no substantial outages. Tangipahoa Parish has also restored most of its residents’ power.

Entergy released a statement late Tuesday morning saying there were about 92,000 customers affected across Louisiana during the peak of the storm.

Crews from less affected regions are being redeployed to assist in storm-impacted areas to expedite restoration efforts, Entergy said. The most affected area was seen to be the I-10 corridor from west of Lake Charles to East Baton Rouge.