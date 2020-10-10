EBR under Tropical Storm Warning as Hurricane Delta advances to Gulf Coast

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center released an update around 10 a.m. stating that Hurricane Delta, a Category 2 system, has strengthened as it continues along a path towards Louisiana's coast, where it is expected to bring "hurricane conditions and life-threatening storm surge" by Friday afternoon.

For this reason, Storm Surge and Hurricane Warnings remain in effect for Louisiana's coastal region.

Weather conditions will deteriorate well ahead of the arrival of the center of Hurricane #Delta. Tropical-storm-force winds, which can make preparations dangerous to complete, are expected to arrive along portions of the northern Gulf Coast shortly after sunrise Friday. pic.twitter.com/sOIuT5A2bI — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 8, 2020

Hurricane #Delta Advisory 16: Noaa and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters Report Delta Has Strengthened. Hurricane Conditions and Life-Threatening Storm Surge Expected To Begin Along Portions of the Northern Gulf Coast On Friday. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 8, 2020

Delta is the 25th named storm of this historical hurricane season and weather experts say it's likely to make landfall on Louisiana's coast, near Vermilion Parish on Friday afternoon.

“This season has been relentless,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference. “Prepare for the worst. Pray for the best.”

Governor Edwards said though the hurricane is likely to cause damage in some areas, he doesn’t expect widespread mandatory evacuations.

Some weakening is forecast once Delta approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Friday, but the center is expected to become a major hurricane again, like it was days earlier before hitting the Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump approved an advance federal emergency declaration for the state Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Governor Edwards and local officials continue to urge the public to gather all last-minute hurricane supplies before Friday and to keep a close eye on weather reports.

The Governor will hold a news conference to provide the public with updated information on Delta, Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. WBRZ will air the conference on Channel 2 and on WBRZ Plus in addition to livestreaming it on WBRZ's Facebook page.

